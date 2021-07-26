Haiti gang leader rallies hundreds to honor slain president EVENS SANON, Associated Press July 26, 2021 Updated: July 26, 2021 3:56 p.m.
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — More than 1,000 demonstrators gathered around one of Haiti's most notorious gang leaders on Monday to commemorate slain President Jovenel Moïse.
The crowd was mostly dressed in white as they cheered on Jimmy Cherizier, a former police officer who now leads “G9”, a federation of nine gangs whom officials have blamed for a spike in violence and kidnappings in recent months.