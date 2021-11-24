Haiti prime minister appoints new Cabinet amid turmoil EVENS SANON, Associated Press Nov. 24, 2021 Updated: Nov. 24, 2021 6:53 p.m.
1 of11 A moto-taxi rides through a barricade of rocks set up by friends and relatives of James Philistin who was kidnapped last night, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Odelyn Joseph/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 A man pulls a cart past a burning barricade set up by friends and relatives of James Philistin who was kidnapped last night, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Odelyn Joseph/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 A man pushes a wheelbarrow past a burning barricade set up by friends and relatives of James Philistin who was kidnapped last night, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Odelyn Joseph/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Pedestrians walk past a burning barricade set up by friends and relatives of James Philistin who was kidnapped last night, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Odelyn Joseph/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 A student runs past a burning barricade set up by friends and relatives of James Philistin who was kidnapped last night, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Odelyn Joseph/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 A child, walking hand-in-hand with his mother, looks over at a burning barricade set up by friends and relatives of James Philistin who was kidnapped last night, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Odelyn Joseph/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 National police work to douse a burning barricade set up by friends and relatives of James Philistin who was kidnapped last night, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Odelyn Joseph/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Prime Minister Ariel Henry swore in his new Cabinet on Wednesday, more than four months after he assumed leadership of Haiti following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.
The appointments come as Haiti struggles with a rise in violence, kidnappings and ongoing fuel shortages blamed on powerful gangs that have blocked gas distribution terminals.