Hamas accuses rival Fatah of deadly shooting in Lebanon camp AHMAD MANTASH, Associated Press Dec. 14, 2021 Updated: Dec. 14, 2021 10:01 a.m.
Palestinian mourners carry the bodies of two members of Hamas who were killed after gunfire erupted last Sunday during a Hamas-organized funeral in a tense Palestinian refugee camp, during their funeral procession in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.
A Palestinian gunman stands guard during the funeral procession of two members of Hamas who were killed after gunfire erupted last Sunday during a Hamas-organized funeral in a tense Palestinian refugee camp, near the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.
Palestinian mourners shout slogans as they carry the body of a Hamas member who was killed after gunfire erupted last Sunday during a Hamas-organized funeral in a tense Palestinian refugee camp, during his funeral procession in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.
A Palestinian woman mourns during the funeral procession of two members of Hamas who were killed after gunfire erupted last Sunday during a Hamas-organized funeral in a tense Palestinian refugee camp, near the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.
Palestinian women mourn during the funeral procession of two members of Hamas who were killed after gunfire erupted last Sunday during a Hamas-organized funeral in a tense Palestinian refugee camp, near the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.
Hamas fighters mourn next the bodies of their comrades who were killed after gunfire erupted last Sunday during a Hamas-organized funeral in a tense Palestinian refugee camp, during their funeral procession in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.
SIDON, Lebanon (AP) — Hamas officials buried three of their members Tuesday who were killed by gunfire in a tense Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon days earlier. The militant group accused members of a rival faction of the deadly shooting.
Ayman Shanaa, an official with the militant group, told mourners that Fatah militia members were behind the shootings, which he called a “heinous and cowardly crime."