Harmon hopes message lifts him to mayoral victory in Shelton

John Harmon

John Harmon believes 28 years is long enough and the city desperately needs a change.

The Democratic mayoral candidate acknowledges that his quest to assume the city’s top elected post does come with one major hurdle — 14-term incumbent Mark Lauretti.

But Harmon’s belief in his message of prudent budgeting, improving schools and smart development, and the Democrats’ team behind him, has him optimistic in swaying the local electorate.

“I have been door knocking for weeks, and I am impressed with how many voters think it is time for a change,” said Harmon, who spent 30 years working at two Fortune 500 companies, Kodak and Pitney Bowes, in sales, marketing, operational improvement and strategic planning.

“Twenty-eight years is a long time for anyone to be in office. I face an uphill challenge, there is no secret to that, but the more I get my message out, the more enthused I am about our campaign,” added Harmon.

Harmon’s message focuses on the future, and a vision for improving the schools, downtown development and a more transparent government for its citizens.

“I am not going to raise taxes,” said Harmon, adding that Shelton’s low mill rate is a main attraction for present and prospective residents. “What I am going to do is make sure government is run openly and honestly. I am going to make sure we have a thoughtful development plan. If there is just rampant development, here, there and everywhere, based on this year’s priorities, where does that lead us?

“I believe that Shelton has under-invested in itself,” added Harmon. “Improving parks and recreation, developing a dynamic and compelling downtown area, updating its existing assets are just some of the things that Shelton can do to become a city that attracts new residents and offers engaging services to visitors. This will take time but it will not require massive amounts of new spending. It can be done with a plan, by freeing up resources that are inefficiently utilized and by careful, prudent budgeting.”

Harmon said that the school system needs to be a source of pride, and the constant battles between the mayor’s office and Board of Education and school Superintendent Dr. Chris Clouet have only managed to hurt the perception of what is a solid educational system.

“Shelton is a fine community, a good community,” said Harmon, who moved to Shelton with his wife, Clara, six years ago. “I have lived in many other places, and (Shelton) has all the features you want in a community, but it can be better.”

Harmon said his vision, which has been embraced by Shelton Democrats, calls for removing constraints on educators and providing proper funding to the school system, allowing for better use of technology — with the understanding that strong schools can only increase property values.

Regarding the city’s commercial and residential development, Harmon says he will develop a plan that not only will bring in commerce and residential units downtown but also a parking plan to meet the needs that exist at present and those projected for the future.

“Are we just populating people downtown to get tax receipts and decide on parking later on?” asked Harmon about the present situation. “There does not appear to be a plan. I also want to examine the overdevelopment of Bridgeport Avenue. What about the present roads? You cannot drive from one end to the other without a traffic jam on Bridgeport Avenue.”

Harmon said, if elected, he would create a more open, transparent government.

“People are concerned about how city funds are being spent,” said Harmon. “Our bond rating has dropped, in part, because the city is using up surplus funds for operational costs. That is bad policy. We need surplus funds for a rainy day, for future development.

“How do you fix this? Well no one really knows what is going on because the finances of the city are a closely held secret. Operations are not known,” he said.

Harmon said that in budget accounts, specifically the police and highway departments, millions of dollars are budgeted but not spent year after year. He said better managing the budget would allow for excess funds to go toward areas such as schools without raising taxes.

Harmon said his educational and teaching background have convinced him of the value of a well-rounded education, both as a means to achieve meaningful employment but also to develop a satisfying curiosity about the world and how it works.

Following his undergraduate degree he attended Vanderbilt Law School and taught history and economics at a private school in Harrisburg, Pa. He received his Ph.D. in history from the University of Rochester where he also taught courses in history and worked as an administrator in the university’s Office of Research Administration.

More recently he has taught business strategy at Fairfield University’s Dolan School of Business. He offers workshops on sales, marketing, business operations and finance.

Harmon brings what he calls a wealth of business knowledge. He has served as a quality consultant to various operational executives at Kodak, and the company made his services available to community partners including local hospitals, several local school districts and the New York Department of Motor Vehicles. At Pitney Bowes he helped lead several acquisition initiatives which helped to integrate into the company.

At SCORE and through his own consulting business — Adulant Consulting Services — he offers advice to small businesses that want to grow and to improve profitability. He advises his clients on how to establish key operating measures and goals, best practices in managing resources, strategies for growth, and the most effective uses of technology to achieve greater productivity. He believes that Shelton city government can benefit from the skills and perspectives he possesses.

“It is all about messaging and access to the voters,” said Harmon. “If all voters think about is low taxes, then Lauretti keeps his stranglehold. But I think the residents want more. Many of the residents I have met have told me they want more, and that has me feeling I can make a real difference. I feel like I am doing something for the city and the Democratic Party.”

