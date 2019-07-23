Harmon steps up to challenge Lauretti

Mark Lauretti is all smiles after earning the Republican Town Committee's nod in seeking his 15th term as the city's mayor. Mark Lauretti is all smiles after earning the Republican Town Committee's nod in seeking his 15th term as the city's mayor. Photo: Brian Gioiele / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Brian Gioiele / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Harmon steps up to challenge Lauretti 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

Mark Lauretti will again be running for mayor, but his quest for a 15th term will not go unchallenged.

While Lauretti was receiving the Shelton Republican Town Committee’s unanimous approval Monday in City Hall, John Harmon was tabbed by local Democrats with the task of unseating Shelton’s longtime municipal leader.

“People see what I am doing … they see the results,” said Lauretti when describing how he promotes himself to local voters. “Drive along Bridgeport Avenue. See the changing face of downtown, the improvements along the river. People can see what we have accomplished during my time.”

Lauretti said he is “not a wallflower” and does rub some the wrong way with his outspoken nature, but in the end, his actions are with an eye toward benefiting all Shelton residents.

“We still have work to do,” said Lauretti. “We need to have a change to the Board of Education. We still have an election to win.”

In nominating Lauretti, RTC Chair Anthony Simonetti stated that Lauretti has served the city “through thick and thin, and I believe he will continue to do so in the same fashion he has before and move the city forward at all times.”

Harmon, a six-year resident of Shelton with a lengthy business background, has been an active member of the Democratic Town Committee, and, according to his DTC biography, his background aligns well with what is needed to be an effective mayor.

“John believes that the education of Shelton’s young people is one of the most critical services that the town provides,” states DTC officials. “He intends to see that the quality of the Shelton schools is the very best that Shelton can offer.”

Harmon spent three decades working at two Fortune 500 companies, Kodak and Pitney Bowes, in sales, marketing, operational improvement and strategic planning. He served as a quality consultant to various operational executives at Kodak, and the company made his services available to community partners including local hospitals, several local school districts and the New York Department of Motor Vehicles.

At Pitney Bowes Harmon helped lead several acquisition initiatives which helped to integrate into the company. At SCORE and through his own consulting business - Adulant Consulting Services - he offers advice to small businesses that want to grow and to improve profitability. He advises his clients on how to establish key operating measures and goals, best practices in managing resources, strategies for growth, and the most effective uses of technology to achieve greater productivity.

“He believes that Shelton city government can benefit from the skills and perspectives he possesses,” states DTC officials. “With a first-class school system, with an open and efficient government, with a vision and plan for the future, Shelton can achieve its potential as one of Connecticut’s model cities. John can help us get there.”

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com