Hawaii County to close beaches, shore parks through Sept. 19

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii County plans to close all beaches and shoreline parks for part of September in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency said the closure will go into effect Sept. 4 and continue on the Big Island through Sept. 19.

The agency said exercise, fishing, food gathering and restroom and shower facility use will still be permitted, along with access to the ocean.

Hawaii Mayor Harry Kim’s office said Wednesday that the county was waiting for Democratic Gov. David Ige to approve Kim’s amendment to an emergency rule allowing the closure of state and county beaches.

The county previously announced the closure of scenic Waipio Valley on the north end of the island because of concerns about a lack of resources to enforce COVID-19 safe distancing practices among the large crowds anticipated over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Policies intended to prevent the spread of the virus will be enforced by the Hawaii County Police Department, civil defense said.

“We need everybody to be responsible and follow the preventive policies of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings,” the agency said.

