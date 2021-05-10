Hawaii House announces names of Mauna Kea working group

HONOLULU (AP) — House Speaker Scott Saiki on Monday announced the members of a working group that's been asked in a House resolution to develop recommendations for how to manage Mauna Kea — the Big Island mountain that's seen conflict over the construction and operation of some of the world’s most advanced telescopes.
Three of the 15 group members were leaders of 2019 protests that blocked construction crews from reaching the mountain's summit to build the Thirty Meter Telescope. Four members are lawmakers, including the chairperson, Rep. Mark Nakashima, a Democrat whose Hilo district includes Mauna Kea.