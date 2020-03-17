Hawaii Legislature goes into recess to prevent virus spread

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii lawmakers on Monday voted to indefinitely suspend the current legislative session to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

The House and Senate both voted for resolutions calling for a recess effective Tuesday after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidelines to restrict gatherings of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks.

The resolution calls for House Speaker Scott Saiki and Senate President Ron Kouchi to issue a declaration to reconvene “at the appropriate time.”

All bills have been suspended, and public hearings and large group meetings have been cancelled, Saiki said. Lawmakers' offices will remain open during the recess, however, and members will continue to be at the Legislature. Leaders will work on protocols to ensure the safety of members and their staff, Saiki said.

Saiki noted members of the public feel the need to attend hearings as bills move through the legislative process. Lawmakers didn’t want people to have to compromise their safety by attending, he said.

“This decision is a preventative one. It is meant to protect the health and safety not just of those who work in this building but especially for the members of the public who need to deal with the Legislature,” Saiki said.

Hawaii operates on a two-year budget, which lawmakers passed last year. Lawmakers have been considering passing a supplemental budget. But Saiki said technically, lawmakers don’t need to approve a new budget this year.