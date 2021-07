HONOLULU (AP) — As Hawaii slowly approaches vaccination benchmarks that will trigger loosened coronavirus restrictions, state officials are extending an incentive program to get more shots in arms.

A second round of vaccine incentives will be launched in July, Hawaii Public Radio reported Wednesday.

The Hawaii Department of Health said the state's current incentive program contributed to a 30% increase in vaccinations over what was expected in June.

Nearly 58% of the Hawaii's population is fully vaccinated. Travel testing and quarantine rules will be suspended when the state reaches 60% — the governor expects that will happen by July 8 and has promised to drop those rules on that day.

When the state reaches 70% all COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted.

People can register for the second round of incentives beginning July 12. Incentives include cars, cash and furniture.

The program has been funded by local businesses.

“There’s been no expense to the state for the higotvaccinated.com campaign," said Patrick Bullard of H&B Marketing, who is coordinating incentives for the state vaccination program. “It’s all been made possible through the generosity of businesses that have come forward — who recognize the importance to the community to get us to the finish line sooner rather than later.”