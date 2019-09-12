Hawaii owners close rental properties as deadline approaches

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — As a short-term rental application deadline nears, some owners are shutting down their Hawaii rental properties.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported Wednesday that some owners have found new regulations too expensive or troublesome to continue their rental businesses.

Hawaii County's new law that went into effect in April prohibits short-term vacation rentals outside of resort zones after the Sept. 30 deadline.

Short-term vacation rentals are defined as properties with less than five bedrooms where the owner does not live that are rented for less than 30 days.

Some owners say the high expenses to implement nonconforming-use permit requirements have forced them to sell properties or stop operating them as rental units.

Applicant requirements include approved building, plumbing and electrical permits, building diagrams, property tax proof, and parking certification.

