Hawaii says water in Pearl Harbor homes is safe to drink

HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii Department of Health said Friday that the tap water in all residential areas served by the Navy's Pearl Harbor water system is safe to drink, more than three months after a petroleum leak from a military fuel tank facility sickened thousands.
Jet fuel leaked from the Navy's Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility into a Navy water well and into the tap water on and around the Pearl Harbor military base in late November. Nearly 6,000 people sought medical treatment for rashes, headaches, nausea and other ailments. About 4,000 people spent months living in hotels just so they could have clean water.