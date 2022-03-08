Hawaii to lift last US state mask mandate by March 26 JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER , Associated Press March 8, 2022 Updated: March 8, 2022 8:26 p.m.
1 of5 FILE - In this Tuesday, March 3, 2020, file photo, Hawaii Gov. David Ige speaks to reporters at the state Department of Health's laboratory in Pearl City, Hawaii. Hawaii plans to lift its COVID-19 quarantine requirement for travelers this month, meaning that starting on March 26 those arriving from other places in the U.S. won't have to show proof of vaccination or a negative test to avoid sequestering themselves for five days. Audrey McAvoy Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - Ricardo Lay, 52, wearing an aloha print mask, poses for a photo as he walks in the Waikiki neighborhood of Honolulu on April 7, 2020. Hawaii will lift the nation's last statewide indoor mask mandate by March 26, 2022. Hawaii Gov. David Ige says COVID-19 rates in Hawaii are dropping and he expects the trend to continue in the coming weeks. Caleb Jones/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 FILE - Comedian Frank De Lima wears a masks and maintains social distancing while shopping for ground beef at a Sam's Club store on March 31, 2020, in Honolulu. Hawaii will lift the nation's last statewide indoor mask mandate by March 26, 2022. Hawaii Gov. David Ige says COVID-19 rates in Hawaii are dropping and he expects the trend to continue in the coming weeks. Jennifer Sinco Kelleher/AP Show More Show Less
HONOLULU (AP) — The last statewide mask mandate in the U.S. will be lifted by March 26, Hawaii Gov. David Ige announced Tuesday.
No states will require masks indoors after 11:59 p.m. March 25. Hawaii is the last to drop the pandemic safety measure, with Oregon's and Washington state's indoor mask mandates expiring at 11:59 p.m. Friday.
