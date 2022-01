SHELTON — Community members have taken to social media to pay respect to Police Officer Rich Van Tine, who died Friday after nearly a year-long battle with cancer.

Van Tine was a 24-year resident of Shelton and a Marine Corps veteran who served in the Gulf War. The former state trooper is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, and two sons, Ben and Alex.

“It is with deep regret and profound sadness that we announce the passing of Officer Richard Van Tine after a valiant battle with cancer,” the Shelton Police Department posted on its Facebook page Friday — a post that elicited several responses and shares.

“Being that we were both Connecticut State Troopers, we already had a natural bond,” Police Chief Shawn Sequeira said. “Coming to the Shelton PD only strengthened our relationship.”

Sequeira said Van Tine was a valuable member of the force who was enthusiastic about joining the force in his hometown.

“Rich was and will always be remembered as distinguished trooper, officer, marine, and even more as a dedicated husband and father,” Sequeira said. “He will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.”

Several Shelton police officers participated in No Shave November to raise money for Van Tine, who was diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma, a type of cancer of the liver, in early 2021 and had been undergoing treatment. Officer John McMahon also started a GoFundMe page, which has raised nearly $14,000, for Van Tine.

“I’m heartbroken about this,” said Mayor Mark Lauretti, who has known Van Tine since his days as a member of the State Police. “He was a terrific person … this is a terrible loss.”

Van Tine was a state trooper for 25 years, assigned to the bureau of special investigations and handled cases dealing with narcotics, auto theft and public corruption. He retired from the State Police when he joined the Shelton Police Department in 2020.

Van Tine’s friends and former colleagues with the State Police had held a benefit night at Portofinos in New Haven on Nov. 2. Many Shelton officers, as well as Lauretti, attended as well, and, in all, the event raised more than $7,000 to help Van Tine’s family and cover some of his medical expenses.

On the GoFundMe page, McMahon stated that Van Tine is “a strong warrior and bravely fighting this battle with cancer.” McMahon added that worrying about his family’s financial security has weighed on Van Time and “sometimes feels unbearable.”

“Rich has always provided for his family and the inability to work these past several months is one of the most difficult challenges he is facing,” McMahon wrote. “He has served his city with pride and true care and concern for the residents of Shelton. It is imperative for a person of Rich’s caliber to receive recognition not only for his career, but for the outstanding person he is.”

