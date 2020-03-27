Head-on crash on River Road

SHELTON — River Road was once again the scene of a serious accident.

About 10 a.m. Friday, Echo Hose Hook and Ladder Co. 1 and Shelton Volunteer Fire Co. No. 4 Pine Rock Park responded to the area of River Road and Seneca Road for a two-car head-on motor vehicle accident with heavy damage.

Fire officials said the driver of one vehicle had to be extricated using the Jaws of Life. The occupants from both vehicles were transported to area hospitals by Echo Hose Ambulance Corps and Valley Emergency Medical Service.

Friday’s crash was the fourth serious accident in the past month on River Road, which has been the location of numerous serious — as well as deadly — accidents over the years. The most recent fatal crash was Feb. 9, when two people were killed and one severely injured in a motor vehicle accident about midnight.

Police Lt. Robert Kozlowsky said the Feb. 9 accident happened near Southbank Park along the Housatonic River. The police stated that a white BMW 5 with a driver and three passengers and a Toyota Rav 4 collided. The two people confirmed dead were in the BMW.

Two others from the BMW were taken to area hospitals. The driver of the Rav 4 was evaluated at the scene and released, police said. The investigation into that deadly crash continues.

