Healey named VP at Shelton-based Saisystems Digital

Michael Healey was recently named vice president of digital health at Shelton-based Saisystems Digital. Michael Healey was recently named vice president of digital health at Shelton-based Saisystems Digital. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Healey named VP at Shelton-based Saisystems Digital 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SHELTON — Michael Healey was recently named vice president of digital health at Shelton-based Saisystems Digital.

Healey joined Saisystems Digital to oversee digital products and innovation and is currently heading up development and production of TheSNFist Suite of Solutions for Post-Acute practices operating in skilled nursing facilities, an announcement said.

Healey has relocated to the area to join the Saisystems Shelton office and brings with him 25 years of experience in information technology and more than 12 years in the Post-Acute Long-Term Care field, Saisystems International President Manoj Wadhwani said.

Wadhwani said Healey’s leadership in technology helped grow a medical practice from 20 providers to over 70 providers in two years, the announcement said. He later co-founded GPM Corp a practice management company focused on Long Term Care software tools and architected the first certified electronic health record designed for the LTC market.

“He brings a great deal of experience that will directly benefit our SNF clients and a positive energy that elevates his whole team,” Wadhwani said. “We’re very happy to have Michael on board.”

“I am thrilled to be part of the Saisystems Digital team,” Healey said. “Much of my career has been spent applying technology in the Post-Acute Long-Term care space. I look forward to continuing that tradition by providing ‘best in class’ solutions to Saisystems’ current and future customers.”