More than 130 Shelton eateries earned an A, while just five received a B — the lowest grade in the latest round of inspections, the health department said.

SHELTON — The city’s eateries continue to earn top grades, according to Naugatuck Valley Health District health inspectors.

The health district uses an A, B, C and D rating system. Through late-October, more than 130 of the inspected food establishments earned an A, and no eatery finished with a grade below B.

To earn an “A” rating, a food service establishment must have an inspection score of 93 to 100 with no critical four-point violations and not more than one risk-factor violation.

A qualified food operator, designated alternate or other knowledgeable and trained staff needs to be on site at the time of inspection. Records of training are available, accurate and up to date. Safe food handling practices and procedures have to be observed at the time of inspection and the facility needs to be found in compliance with the Public Health Code.

A “B” rating means a food service establishment has an inspection score of 86-92 with no critical four-point violations and no more than two risk-factor violations. The establishment needs to be free of major structural defects and exhibits safe food handling practices and procedures at the time of inspection. For this grade, the facility was found to be substantially in compliance with the Public Health Code.

These eateries earned a B: Taste of Joy, inspected June 9; Baingan, inspected July 15; Dunkin’ Donuts, 18 Old Stratford Road, inspected July 24; Hook-Line & Sinker, inspected July 31; and Misimi, inspected June 26, according to the health department.

