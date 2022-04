SEYMOUR — Naugatuck Valley Health District (NVHD) is partnering with American Red Cross Connecticut to host a community blood drive next month.

NVHD will host the blood drive on April 22 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Seymour Community Center, 20 Pine St., Seymour. Donors of all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative.

According to the Red Cross, type O negative is the universal blood type that can be safely transfused to anyone and is often used to treat trauma patients.

“The American Red Cross is facing a national blood crisis - its worst blood shortage in over a decade,” NVHD Director Jess Kristy said.

Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors. Blood is routinely transfused to patients with cancer and other diseases, premature babies, organ transplant recipients, trauma victims and with someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished, according to the American Red Cross.

NVHD is committed to strengthening the community by improving the quality of life through health promotion, prevention of disease, and emergency response for the health and safety of the community, Kristy said.

“This blood drive is our way of giving staff, community partners, and residents an opportunity to help during this blood crisis by saving lives,” Kristy said.

“We urge community members to donate blood and help ensure that patients in local hospitals have a supply of blood ready and waiting before an emergency occurs,” she added. “There’s no better feeling than knowing that your blood donation may give someone a second chance at life.”

To make an appointment to donate, visit redcrossblood.org with sponsor code NVHD.

If you have questions or need help making an appointment, contact Amanda Michaud, Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coordinator at (203) 881-3255 ext. 117 or Gabrielle Diaz, Public Health Educator at (203) 881-3255 ext. 108.