Health officials find rare mosquito disease in Delaware

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware health officials are warning residents to take precautions against a potentially fatal mosquito-borne illness that has been detected in the state.

A Division of Public Health release says the agency found evidence of Eastern Equine Encephalitis, commonly called Triple E, in all of the state's counties.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say Triple E is a rare, viral disease. News outlets report it's more severe and has a higher fatality risk than West Nile Virus, despite not being as common. CDC data show there've been 72 cases and 30 deaths since 2009.

Severe cases can cause brain inflammation, fevers, seizures or coma.

State Mosquito Control encourages people to reduce their risk of being bitten as well as drain water-collecting items. The state is also considering fogging affected areas.