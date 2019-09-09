Health officials warn of fox attack in Connecticut

EAST LYME, Conn. (AP) — Public health officials are warning of a fox attack in a coastal Connecticut community.

The Ledge Light Health District, which oversees public health in several southeastern Connecticut communities, says the fox attacked humans in East Lyme on Monday.

The fox was not captured so there was no word on whether it had rabies or any other ailment, but the health district says anyone who sees the fox should contact the local animal control officer.

Health officials also warned the public to refrain from feeding or approaching wild or stray animals.