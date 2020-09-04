Health order sets requirements for New Mexico voting sites

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s top health official on Friday issued a public health order that will limit the number of voters allowed at polling locations at any one time as a way to curb the spread of the coronavirus this fall.

Under the order issued by Health Secretary Kathy Kunkel, polling sites will be limited to 25% of maximum occupancy or four voters at any one time, whichever is greater. Only two voters at a time will be allowed at mobile polling stations.

Poll workers also will be directed to wash and sanitize their hands and clean surfaces regularly. They must also ensure that voters stay at least 6 feet (1.83 meters) apart from one another.

Kunkel said the election code requires polling sites to remain accessible to the public so officials have to ensure that everyone casting a ballot can do so safely.

“There is still a risk of COVID-19 transmission no matter where we go," she said in a statement. "Our job is to make these facilities as safe as possible while strongly encouraging New Mexicans to take every precaution while casting their ballot this fall.”

In-person early voting begins Oct. 17 and continues through Oct. 31. Election Day is Nov. 3, with in-person polling locations open in each county from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

New Mexico has reported more than 25,800 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. Nearly 800 deaths in the state have been linked to the virus.