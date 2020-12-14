Health workers prioritized as vaccine arrives in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The first shipment of coronavirus vaccine has arrived in Mississippi, and the state's top health official said he plans to be among the first to receive it Monday in a show of confidence for the newly developed shot.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said last week Mississippi has been approved by the federal government for an initial batch of 25,000 doses of the vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech. Officials said in a news release Monday morning that the doses have arrived.