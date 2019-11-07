Healthcare organizations honored for excellence in person-centered care

Twenty healthcare organizations from around the world were awarded last week with the prestigious Person-Centered Care Certification®.

Twenty healthcare organizations from around the world were awarded last week with the prestigious Person-Centered Care Certification®. Established by Planetree International, of Derby, the certification is an international standard for quality in healthcare as defined by patients and family caregivers. These distinguished organizations have each re-designed standard care delivery practices to emphasize compassion, partnership, access and inclusion as critical elements of healthcare quality and safety.

The awards were presented at the International Conference on Person-Centered Care, held last week in Orlando, Fla. Among the 2019 awardees were the first ever healthcare organizations in Ireland, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates to achieve Gold-level Certification, as well as The Johns Hopkins Hospital, the largest academic medical center in the world to earn Person-Centered Care Certification.

“These organizations that have achieved certification for excellence in person-centered care are living examples of what is possible in healthcare,” said Planetree International President Susan Frampton. “Through their relentless commitment to listening to the voices of patients and families and partnering with staff, they are re-focusing how we evaluate quality to include the human experience of care and caregiving. These organizations are role models of compassion, quality and partnership in action.”

Organizations that score 90% or above against the Certification standards are awarded Gold Certification for Excellence in Person-Centered Care. There currently are 112 Gold certified sites worldwide.

For more information on Planetree’s Person-Centered Certification Program, including a listing of all Person-Centered Care Certified healthcare centers, visit planetree.org.