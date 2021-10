KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City man who is seeking to be exonerated in a triple murder committed more than 40 years ago could get his chance to make his case to a judge in about a month.

KSHB-TV reports that Retired Missouri Court of Appeals Judge James Welsh set the evidentiary hearing for Kevin Strickland for Nov. 8 after a hearing Friday in Jackson County Court. Both sides in the case have argued over discovery issues.