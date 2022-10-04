Heart risk factors, not heart disease itself, may increase odds of COVID-19 death

Seeking to clarify connections between pre-existing heart disease and COVID-19, a study of critically ill patients has found their risk of dying from COVID-19 may stem not directly from heart disease, but from the factors that contribute to it.
People with heart disease have been, and continue to be, at higher risk of developing severe COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new study, published Tuesday in the American Heart Association journal Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes, suggests cardiovascular risk factors – such as being older and whether a person smoked – were the main contributors to serious illness, rather than heart disease itself.