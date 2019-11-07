Help sought for Birchbank trail clearing

The Shelton Trails Committee will hold its next work party Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Birchbank trail, which has at least a couple blow downs, some general overgrowth, and needs better ways to cross the stream at “The Chimney.”

Those interested in volunteering should arrive at 9 a.m. at the Birchbank Mountain trail head. The trail head is located on Indian Well Road, about a mile past the entrance to Indian Well State Park, where the road crosses over the railroad tracks. To park, cross over the tracks and there’s a parking area on the left.

People should bring sturdy work gloves and water. Work tools will be available, but people can bring their own clippers and loppers. No special skills are required. Students may use work parties to fulfill their community service requirements.

For more information, contact Val Gosset at valgosset@aol.com or 203-803-5247. If the weather is questionable, check the Shelton Trails Blog for updates.