RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — All 10,000 workers in a Virginia county, including teachers and police officers, would get a pay raise under a proposal presented this week by the county manager.

The proposal presented by Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday showed a $25 million commitment to wage increases made in December would more than double to nearly $55 million, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Wednesday.