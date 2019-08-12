Here for Shelton hosts Meet the Candidates Pizza and Wine party

Here for Shelton will host a Meet the Candidates Pizza and Wine party on Thursday, Aug. 15, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Caloroso’s, 100 Center St., Shelton.

Candidates in attendance will be Jim Capra for Ward 4 Alderman; Mike Gaydos for Ward 2 Alderman; Peter Squitieri and Greg Tetro for Ward 3 Aldermen; Anne Gaydos, Mark Holden and Tom Minotti for Board of Education; and Chris Jones for Planning & Zoning Commission.

Suggested contribution is $25 per person and $40 per couple; kids eat free.

RSVP to hereforshelton@gmail.com.