Here’s what’s happening at the Shelton Senior Center
SHELTON — The Shelton Senior Center is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lunch is served from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
All members must wear a mask at all times and maintain a 6-foot distance from other members when within the building. All activities at the center, including lunch, are on a reservation-only basis. No walk-ins are allowed. For additional information or to make reservations, call 203-924-2355.
Thursday, Nov. 5
8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. — Pool
10: 30 a.m. — Wii bowling
11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. — Lunch
1 p.m. — Chair Yoga
2 p.m. — Bocce
Friday, Nov. 6
8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. — Pool
9 a.m. — Walking club
10 a.m. — Shuffleboard
10:30 a.m. — Corn hole
11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. — Lunch
12:30 p.m. — Low impact
1:30 p.m. — Wii golf
2 p.m. — Movie
Monday, Nov. 9
8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. — Pool
9 a.m. — Exercise 1
10:30 a.m. — Wii bowling
11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. — Lunch
12:30 p.m. — Low impact
1 p.m. — Bingo
Tuesday, Nov. 10
8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. — Pool
9 a.m. — Walking with weights
10 a.m. — Ceramics
11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. — Lunch
12:30 p.m. — Knitting and crocheting
1 p.m. — Balance and movement
2 p.m. — Movie
Wednesday, Nov. 11
Center closed in observation of Veteran’s Day.
Thursday, Nov. 12
8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. — Pool
10: 30 a.m. — Wii bowling
11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. — Lunch
1 p.m. — Chair Yoga
1 p.m. — Social club
2 p.m. — Bocce
Friday, Nov. 13
8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. — Pool
9 a.m. — Walking club
10 a.m. — Shuffleboard
10:30 a.m. — Corn hole
11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. — Lunch
12:30 p.m. — Low impact
1:30 p.m. — Wii golf
2 p.m. — Movie