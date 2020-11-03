Here’s what’s happening at the Shelton Senior Center

SHELTON — The Shelton Senior Center is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lunch is served from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

All members must wear a mask at all times and maintain a 6-foot distance from other members when within the building. All activities at the center, including lunch, are on a reservation-only basis. No walk-ins are allowed. For additional information or to make reservations, call 203-924-2355.

Thursday, Nov. 5

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. — Pool

10: 30 a.m. — Wii bowling

11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. — Lunch

1 p.m. — Chair Yoga

2 p.m. — Bocce

Friday, Nov. 6

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. — Pool

9 a.m. — Walking club

10 a.m. — Shuffleboard

10:30 a.m. — Corn hole

11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. — Lunch

12:30 p.m. — Low impact

1:30 p.m. — Wii golf

2 p.m. — Movie

Monday, Nov. 9

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. — Pool

9 a.m. — Exercise 1

10:30 a.m. — Wii bowling

11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. — Lunch

12:30 p.m. — Low impact

1 p.m. — Bingo

Tuesday, Nov. 10

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. — Pool

9 a.m. — Walking with weights

10 a.m. — Ceramics

11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. — Lunch

12:30 p.m. — Knitting and crocheting

1 p.m. — Balance and movement

2 p.m. — Movie

Wednesday, Nov. 11

Center closed in observation of Veteran’s Day.

Thursday, Nov. 12

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. — Pool

10: 30 a.m. — Wii bowling

11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. — Lunch

1 p.m. — Chair Yoga

1 p.m. — Social club

2 p.m. — Bocce

Friday, Nov. 13

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. — Pool

9 a.m. — Walking club

10 a.m. — Shuffleboard

10:30 a.m. — Corn hole

11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. — Lunch

12:30 p.m. — Low impact

1:30 p.m. — Wii golf

2 p.m. — Movie