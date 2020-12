Brian Gioiele / Hearst Connecticut Media

The Shelton Senior Center is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lunch is served from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

All members must wear a mask at all times and maintain a 6-foot distance from other members when within the building. All activities at the center, including lunch, are on a reservation-only basis. No walk-ins are allowed.