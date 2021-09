HERINGTON, Kan. (AP) — The Herington police chief and an assistant police chief are facing misdemeanor trespassing charges after an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

The KBI announced Wednesday that Chief John V. Matula, 36, was issued a summons to appear in Dickinson County District Court on charges of criminal damage to property and criminal trespass. Assistant Chief Curtis M. Tyra, 43, was issued a summons for alleged criminal trespass.