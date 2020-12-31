High LA virus deaths, more contagious variant hit California STEFANIE DAZIO and DON THOMPSON, Associated Press Dec. 31, 2020 Updated: Dec. 31, 2020 12:18 a.m.
1 of4 In this photo taken from streaming video from the County of San Diego, is Dr. Kristian Andersen among others, announcing that California's first detected case of the new and apparently more contagious variant of the coronavirus was found in a San Diego man, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. San Diego County officials said the infected man is a 30-year-old with no history of travel. Andersen said the emergence of the new variant underscores the need for social distancing and mask wearing. (County of San Diego via AP) AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 In this photo taken from video provided by the County of San Diego, is Dr. Eric McDonald who, among others, announced that California's first detected case of the new and apparently more contagious variant of the coronavirus was found in a San Diego man, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. “The patient became symptomatic on the 27th. He was tested yesterday and the new strain was detected early (Wednesday)," said McDonald, the county's medical director for epidemiology. (County of San Diego via AP) AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 A pedestrian wears a face mask while walking past a sign at a Forward healthcare location during the coronavirus pandemic in San Francisco, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 FILE - In this March, 12, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer takes questions at a news conference in Los Angeles. Los Angeles County, the nation's most populous, has surpassed 10,000 coronavirus deaths, officials announced Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Ferrer, the county's public health director, called it a "terrible milestone" during a media briefing. Typically, about 170 people county wide die each day of various causes. The average number of deaths from COVID-19 alone is now 150 people a day. Damian Dovarganes/AP Show More Show Less
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A mutant variant of the coronavirus that appears to be more contagious has been found in Southern California, where the state's most populous county recorded more than 10,000 deaths and authorities warned they will be patrolling streets to shut down large New Year's Eve gatherings that could spread the infection.
Los Angeles County reached a “terrible milestone” with 274 additional deaths in 24 hours for a record toll of 10,056 deaths, Los Angeles County Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer announced Wednesday.
