High court: Armed Ohio school employees require training ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS, Associated Press June 23, 2021 Updated: June 23, 2021 11:18 a.m.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — School districts that allow employees to be armed must also require police-level training for those workers, a divided Ohio Supreme Court ruled Wednesday in a victory for a group of parents who challenged a local district's armed employee policy.
At issue before the court was a directive adopted by Madison Local Schools in southwestern Ohio after a 2016 shooting in which two students were shot and wounded by a 14-year-old boy. A group of parents sued the district in September 2018 to prevent teachers from being armed without extensive training.
