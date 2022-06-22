High court rules wording of 'millionaire tax' question fair

BOSTON (AP) — The highest court in Massachusetts ruled Wednesday that the wording of a ballot question for a proposed “millionaire tax” constitutional amendment is legal and the measure can go before voters in November.

The amendment, that if passed would impose a 4% surtax on the portion of an individual’s annual income that exceeds $1 million, had been challenged by a business group, some lawmakers, and other voters who said that the question's wording that said revenues raised by the surtax would be spent on education and transportation is “completely misleading.”