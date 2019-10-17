High winds reduce ferry service at 1 Lake Champlain crossing

CHARLOTTE, Vt. (AP) — The Lake Champlain Transportation Company is changing its schedule at one crossing due to high winds.

The company says the Charlotte-to-Essex, New York route has one boat service Thursday.

The ferry will depart on the hour from Vermont, instead of every half hour. Departures out of New York will be on the half hour.

The company says the Grand Isle, Vermont, to Cumberland Head, New York, crossing is running as scheduled.

A nor'easter brought high winds and rain to the Northeast on Wednesday and Thursday. The powerful storm has left hundreds of thousands of people without power in the region.