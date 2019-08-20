Higher NC fishing, hunting fees inside bill getting final OK

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — An omnibus wildlife regulation bill now heading to Gov. Roy Cooper's desk would create new fees and raise others — some for the first time in over 30 years — for activities related to hunting and fishing.

The House gave final legislative approval to the wildlife resources measure by a 108-12 vote Monday night. It passed the Senate earlier this month.

The bill, among other things, would raise the annual resident hunting and inland fishing licenses from $20 to $25. Higher license fees for non-residents also would go up.

Bill sponsor Rep. Jay Adams of Catawba County says new prices for various permits were vetted in committees and are in line with similar permits in surrounding states.

Adams says licensing revenues remain with the state Wildlife Resources Commission.