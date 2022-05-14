Hired 'hackers' try, and fail, to invade Brazil vote system DÉBORA ÁLVARES and DIANE JEANTET, Associated Press May 14, 2022 Updated: May 14, 2022 12:03 a.m.
1 of9 Analysts test the electronic voting system at the headquarters of the Supreme Electoral Court in Brasilia, Brazil, Friday, May 13, 2022. This year, the testing of the voting system is being watched closely as President Jair Bolsonaro casts doubts on the system’s integrity and calls for greater involvement of the armed forces in ensuring reliable results for October's general elections. Eraldo Peres/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 A voting machine sits in a presentation room at the headquarters of the Supreme Electoral Court as analysts test the electronic voting system in Brasilia, Brazil, Friday, May 13, 2022. The testing of the voting system is being watched closely this year as President Jair Bolsonaro casts doubts on the system’s integrity and calls for greater involvement of the armed forces in ensuring reliable results for October's general elections. Eraldo Peres/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Electronic voting machines sit on display at the headquarters of the Supreme Electoral Court as analysts test the electronic voting system in Brasilia, Brazil, Friday, May 13, 2022. The testing of the voting system is being watched closely this year as President Jair Bolsonaro casts doubts on the system’s integrity and calls for greater involvement of the armed forces in ensuring reliable results for October's general elections. Eraldo Peres/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Carlos Alberto da Silva, professor at the Federal University of the state of Mato Grosso do Sul, works to test the electronic voting system at the Supreme Electoral Court headquarters in Brasilia, Brazil, Friday, May 13, 2022. The testing of the voting system is being watched closely this year as President Jair Bolsonaro casts doubts on the system’s integrity and calls for greater involvement of the armed forces in ensuring reliable results for October's general elections. Eraldo Peres/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro attends a meeting with parliamentarians at the Planalto Presidential Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Eraldo Peres/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during his announcement of his candidacy for the country’s upcoming presidential election, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, May 7, 2022. Brazil's general elections are scheduled for Oct. 2, 2022. Andre Penner/AP Show More Show Less
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — More than 20 would-be hackers gathered in the Brazilian electoral authority’s headquarters in the capital this week. Their mission: infiltrate the nation’s voting system ahead of a hotly anticipated race in October.
Their 3-day battery of attempted assaults ended Friday and was part of planned testing that happens every election year, usually proceeding without incident or, for that matter, drawing any attention. But with President Jair Bolsonaro continuously sowing doubt about the system’s reliability, the test took on an outsized significance as the electoral authority, known as the TSE, seeks to shore up confidence in the upcoming general elections.
DÉBORA ÁLVARES and DIANE JEANTET