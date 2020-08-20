Hirschey Cuts brings together sports, barbering in Shelton

Mark Hirschbeck was named the 2020 Volunteer of the Year by Homes for the Brave. Hirschbeck was presented the award in front of his shop by Homes for the Brave Board President and Shelton Police Lt. Robert Kozlowsky, left, and Homes for the Brave CEP Vincent Santilli, right. less Mark Hirschbeck was named the 2020 Volunteer of the Year by Homes for the Brave. Hirschbeck was presented the award in front of his shop by Homes for the Brave Board President and Shelton Police Lt. Robert ... more Photo: Charles W. Unitas / Contributed Photo Photo: Charles W. Unitas / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Hirschey Cuts brings together sports, barbering in Shelton 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SHELTON — Mark Hirschbeck, whose father, Mark, and uncle, John, captured fame as top Major League Baseball umpires from the 1980s to 2000s, opened Hirschey Cuts on Center Street in June, with restrictions still in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Opening my own business was a difficult but fun experience,” said Hirschbeck, who celebrated his official grand opening June 22.

Barber shops are running on an appointment-only schedule during the pandemic but the restrictions have not had a significant impact to business, he said. Customers can make an appointment by phone or create an account and sign up with the Vagaro app.

“It has gone smoothly so far,” said Hirschbeck. “I am currently the only barber, so the restriction of one client per barber in the shop at a time has not affected me too much. I have taken many precautions to keep the shop sanitary and safe for clients.”

READ MORE: First, he cut the pros hair. Now, he’s opening a barbershop in Shelton.

As expected with the boss an avid sports fan, Hirschey Cuts is adorned with plenty of sports memorabilia. Hirschbeck played baseball and football at St. Joseph High School and continued his academic and athletic career at Central Connecticut State University and then the University of Bridgeport.

Hirschbeck has given cuts to numerous sports players including longtime professional quarterback, ESPN broadcaster and Shelton’s own Dan Orlovsky.

“When my uncle, John Hirschbeck, was still umping, I got to cut his hair in the Yankee Stadium locker room,” Hirschbeck said.

He has cut the hair of Matt Batten, part of the San Diego Padres’ organization, Baltimore Orioles pitcher Tom Milone and pitcher Joe Zanghi with the New York Mets organization.

“It is very exciting getting new clients whether they are famous or not,” Hirschbeck added, “but it is very cool seeing your own work on television.”

Hirschey Cuts, 167 Center St., is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 475-269-2313, email hirscheycuts@gmail.com or visit Hirschey Cuts on Facebook.

brian.gioiele@

hearstmediact.com