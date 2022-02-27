Hispanic culture blooms at El Mercado in revamped Vegas mall BRYAN HORWATH, Las Vegas Sun Feb. 27, 2022 Updated: Feb. 27, 2022 1:10 p.m.
1 of15 Andrea Patterson works in her mother's shop Tesoros de Mexico (Treasures of Mexico) in El Mercado, a shopping and dining area inside the Boulevard Mall in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP) Steve Marcus/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Sandals are displayed at Tesoros de Mexico (Treasures of Mexico) in El Mercado, a shopping and dining area inside the Boulevard Mall in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP) Steve Marcus/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Traditional Mexican sweets are displayed in Frutas Tropicales, a shop in El Mercado, a shopping and dining area inside the Boulevard Mall in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP) Steve Marcus/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Angelina Palma displays her handmade soap at her shop Angelina's Made of Soap in El Mercado, a shopping and dining area inside the Boulevard Mall in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP) Steve Marcus/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Dresses are displayed at Rubi's Sweet XV and Bridal in El Mercado, a shopping and dining area inside the Boulevard Mall in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP) Steve Marcus/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Baby Jesus statues are displayed at Cielito Lindo's shop in El Mercado, a shopping and dining area inside the Boulevard Mall in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP) Steve Marcus/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Clothing is displayed at Stay Fitted Clothing Company in El Mercado, a shopping and dining area inside the Boulevard Mall in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP) Steve Marcus/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 The food court dining area is shown in El Mercado, a shopping and dining area inside the Boulevard Mall in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP) Steve Marcus/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Items are displayed at Roncho Toys in El Mercado, a shopping and dining area inside the Boulevard Mall in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP) Steve Marcus/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Paulette and Stan Hahn visit El Mercado, a shopping and dining area inside the Boulevard Mall in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP) Steve Marcus/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Angelina Palma was laid off from her job on the Las Vegas Strip during the coronavirus pandemic.
That’s when she decided to take her hobby — carving pieces of soap into roses, butterflies or skulls — and make it into a business. And so Angelina’s Made of Soap was launched at El Mercado, a massive Latin American-themed marketplace and food court with close to 190 storefronts inside the Boulevard mall several blocks east of the Strip.