WASHINGTON (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan traveled to Washington D.C. to visit soldiers from the state’s National Guard and received a security briefing ahead of the presidential inauguration, his office said.

Hogan was joined on Monday by Maryland’s Brigadier Gen. Janeen L. Birckhead, who has been chosen to command National Guard troops at the U.S. Capitol, the Supreme Court and the Library of Congress buildings in support of Capitol Police.