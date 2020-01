Holy Trinity Catholic Academy open houses

Holy Trinity Catholic Academy, a pre-K through eight grade school, is hosting open houses on Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 8 to 11 a.m. and Wednesday, Jan. 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. Parents and children are welcome, and no reservations are needed. Financial assistance is available.