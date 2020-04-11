https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/article/Homicide-unit-probes-death-of-2-women-in-15194201.php
Homicide unit probes deaths of 2 women in Cincinnati home
CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) — Homicide detectives are investigating the deaths of two women whose bodies were found in a Cincinnati apartment.
Cincinnati police say officers responded to the North Avondale unit shorty after 5:30 p.m. Friday and found the women, who were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the two have been identified as 56-year-old Bridgett Carter and 35-year-old Tasia Mason.
Police said anyone with information is asked to call homicide unit investigators, police dispatchers or Crimestoppers.
