Hong Kong, Singapore to launch air travel bubble from May 26 ZEN SOO, Associated Press April 26, 2021 Updated: April 26, 2021 1:10 a.m.
People wearing face masks to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk at a street in Hong Kong, Monday, April 26, 2021. Hong Kong and Singapore said Monday they would launch an air travel bubble in May, months after an initial arrangement that would allow tourists to fly between both cities without having to serve quarantine was postponed. Flights will begin from May 26.
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong and Singapore said Monday they would launch an air travel bubble in May, months after an initial arrangement that would allow tourists to fly between both cities without having to serve quarantine was postponed.
Flights will begin from May 26. Visitors will not have to go through the quarantine as long as they fulfill the conditions of travelling within the air travel bubble.