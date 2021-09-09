Hong Kong Tiananmen vigil leaders charged with subversion Sep. 9, 2021 Updated: Sep. 9, 2021 11:38 p.m.
1 of11 Chow Han Tung, vice chairwoman of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, center, is escorted by police in a van to a court, in Hong Kong, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 as she was charged with "inciting subversion of state power" under the national security law. Hong Kong police charged the group that organizes the city's annual Tiananmen candlelight vigil and three of its leaders with subversion under the national security law, amid an ongoing crackdown on dissent. Kin Cheung/AP Show More Show Less
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police charged the group that organizes the city’s annual Tiananmen candlelight vigil and three of its leaders with subversion under the national security law, amid an ongoing crackdown on dissent.
The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China said that the group, its chairman, Lee Cheuk-yan, as well as vice-chairs Albert Ho and Chow Hang-tung were charged late Thursday with “inciting subversion of state power” under the national security law. The case was brought before court on Friday.