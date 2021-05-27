Hong Kong bans Tiananmen crackdown vigil for 2nd year ZEN SOO, Associated Press May 27, 2021 Updated: May 27, 2021 5:45 a.m.
1 of5 FILE - In this June 4, 2020, file photo, Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong, center, holds a candle as he joins others for a vigil to remember the victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, despite applications for it being officially denied. Hong Kong authorities for the second year have banned the June 4 candlelight vigil to commemorate the bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protests in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in 1989, organizers said Thursday, May 27, 2021. Kin Cheung/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - In this June 4, 2020, file photo, supporters gather for a vigil for the victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, despite applications for it being officially denied. Hong Kong authorities for the second year have banned the June 4 candlelight vigil to commemorate the bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protests in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in 1989, organizers said Thursday, May 27, 2021. Vincent Yu/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 FILE - In this June 4, 2020, file photo, participants light candles during a vigil for the victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, despite applications for it being officially denied. Hong Kong authorities for the second year have banned the June 4 candlelight vigil to commemorate the bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protests in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in 1989, organizers said Thursday, May 27, 2021. Kin Cheung/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong authorities for the second year have banned the June 4 candlelight vigil to commemorate the bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protests in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, organizers said Thursday.
The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, which organizes the candlelight vigil annually, said in a statement that the police had objected to the event in light of social distancing restrictions, which prohibit large gatherings.