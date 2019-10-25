Honolulu committee rejects Navy's fuel tank upgrade proposal

HONOLULU (AP) — A Honolulu City Council committee has passed a resolution asking regulators to reject a U.S. Navy proposal to upgrade a fuel storage facility.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Thursday that the committee voted unanimously to reject the Navy's plan to pursue single-wall tank upgrades at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility.

The resolution passed by the public infrastructure, technology and sustainability committee seeks secondary containment tank upgrades.

Officials say if the secondary containment is not possible, the city will seek relocation of the facility's 20 underground fuel tanks away from the Southern Oahu Basal Aquifer.

Officials say the aquifer lies below the tanks and is the principal source of drinking water for more than 750,000 Oahu residents.

The full city council is scheduled to consider the resolution Nov. 6.

___

Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com