Honorary co-chair for Trump's state campaign loses sales job

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A former Rhode Island lawmaker says she was fired from her sales job at a local news station after accepting a leadership position with President Donald Trump's state re-election campaign.

Former Republican Rep. Doreen Costa says WLNE-TV warned her that taking the position would lead to her firing.

Costa says she informed the station on Friday she would serve as one of the Trump campaign's honorary co-chairs.

She tells The Providence Journal her firing was unnecessary and unfairly ended a productive period of employment.

Costa says in her unpaid role with the Republican president's campaign she will be "Spreading the message about Donald Trump."

Station general manager Tina Marie Castano said she could not comment on personnel matters.

WLNE covers Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

