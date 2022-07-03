Hope and despair: Kathy Gannon on 35 years in Afghanistan KATHY GANNON, Associated Press July 3, 2022 Updated: July 3, 2022 12:44 a.m.
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Afghan policeman opened fire on us with his AK-47, emptying 26 bullets into the back of the car. Seven slammed into me, and at least as many into my colleague, Associated Press photographer Anja Niedringhaus. She died at my side.
Anja weighed heavy against my shoulder. I tried to look at her but I couldn’t move. I looked down; all I could see was what looked like a stump where my left hand had been. I could barely whisper, “Please help us.”