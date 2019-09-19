Hospital cuts 25 workers, cites drop in patients, revenue

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia hospital announced that it is laying off 25 employees due to a reduction in patients and revenue.

News outlets report Fairmont Regional Medical Center made the announcement Wednesday in a statement.

Alecto Healthcare Services, the hospital's parent company, says the changes aim to make the hospital more efficient so it can "provide excellent patient care for years to come."

The statement says the company has no plans to close the facility, though it decided to close two other hospitals recently in West Virginia and Ohio. Officials says the Fairmont hospital does not face the same "unique challenges" as those that were closed.

Administrators will continue to seek ways to "enhance quality care while improving financial performance."