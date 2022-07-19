Hospital system says it's hurt by lack of Medicaid expansion

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A county-owned Mississippi hospital system that wants to put itself up for sale says one of its main financial challenges is the decision by the state's elected officials not to extend Medicaid to provide insurance coverage for the working poor.
“Mississippi is one of 12 states that did not adopt a Medicaid expansion, which means the amount of income that would have gone to health systems in our state is slated to decrease, significantly impacting hospitals like Singing River that provide significant care for underinsured and uninsured populations,” Singing River Health System says in a website that promotes its reasons for seeking new ownership.