Hot air balloons to invade Carencro

CARENCRO, La. (AP) — Hot air balloons are heading to Louisiana's Acadiana region for "Glow in the Cro," a new event taking place over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

The Advertiser reports Carencro's inaugural two-night celebration is $5 to attend and will feature food trucks, carnival rides and 20 hot air balloons that will light up the sky each night for night-glow tethered rides at Pelican Park.

Pelican Park Director Jim Thibodeaux and Chairman Tom Meyers say they were inspired to bring the festival to Carencro after attending the Ascension Hot Air Balloon Festival last year. They say they were impressed by the vibrancy this kind of festival brings to the public.

Gates open at 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, and 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31. Balloon flights also are being offered.

___

Information from: The Advertiser, http://www.theadvertiser.com